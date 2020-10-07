Asphalt Pumps Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Asphalt Pumps Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Asphalt Pumps market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Asphalt Pumps manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Asphalt Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

The asphalt pump is a device to transfer asphalts, bitumen, pitch, tar, bunker oils, residual oils and related materials that solidify at ambient temperatures. It is always used in the petrochemical, constructions, transportation and other related industries.

Johnson Pump

Viking Pump

Rotan Pump

Shanggui Pumps

Yuandong Pump

Yongchang Pump

As for the China asphalt pump industry; the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top seven manufacturers have 77.24% revenue market share in 2015. The China giant Shanggui, which has 37.88% market share in 2015, is the leader in the asphalt pump industry. The manufacturers following Shanggui are YuanDong and Johnson, which respectively has 10.01% and 8.80% market share in China. The downstream industries of asphalt pump products are Refinery & Storage Tank, Asphalt Mixing Plant, Road Construction and Building, Coating and Seal Materials. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption decrease of asphalt pump will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the asphalt pump products will show an bearish downward trend.Although sales of asphalt pump products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the asphalt pump field hastily. Major Classifications are as follows:

Gear Pump

Screw Pump

Rotary Vane Pump

Major Applications are as follows:

Refinery & Storage Tank

Asphalt Mixing Plant

Road Construction

Building