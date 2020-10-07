Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Rising at a US$ 11,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Pedestrian Protection market will register a 9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 11,000 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Pedestrian Protection in major regions globally.
The market report on the Automotive Pedestrian Protection also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Pedestrian Protection industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Valeo, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO, ZF, Mobileye, Magna International Inc, WABCO Holdings, Inc, AB Volvo, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Subaru Corporation, and others.
Market Segmentation
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Type
External Airbags
Pop-up Bonnets
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Component Type
Sensors
Actuators
Control Units
Others (camera, accelerometer for air bags)
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Vehicle Type
Hatchback
Sedan
Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Distribution Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
