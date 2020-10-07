Automotive AR and VR Market Expected to Grow around US$ 55,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive AR and VR market expected to CAGR of 77%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 55,000 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive AR and VR market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive AR and VR market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive AR and VR market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive AR and VR market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive AR and VR market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Unity Technologies ApS, Visteon Corp., Hyundai Motor Group, HTC Corp., DAQRI, WayRay AG, and other.

Market segmentation

Automotive AR and VR Market By Device Type

AR Device

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Head Up Display (HUD)

VR Devices

Head Mounted Display

Gesture Control Devices

Projection Based Device

Automotive AR and VR Market By Component

Hardware

Software

Automotive AR and VR Market By Application

AR Applications

Commercial

Consumer

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Enterprise

VR Applications

Commercial

Consumer

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Enterprise

Automotive AR and VR Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive AR and VR

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive AR and VR Market By Device Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Device Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Device Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. AR Device

1.2.2.3.1. Head Mounted Display (HMD)

1.2.2.3.2. Head Up Display (HUD)

1.2.2.4. VR Devices

1.2.2.4.1. Head Mounted Display

1.2.2.4.2. Gesture Control Devices

1.2.2.4.3. Projection Based Device

1.2.3. Automotive AR and VR Market By Component

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Hardware

1.2.3.2.2. Software

1.2.4. Automotive AR and VR Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. AR Applications

1.2.4.2.1.1. Commercial

1.2.4.2.1.2. Consumer

1.2.4.2.1.3. Aerospace and Defense

1.2.4.2.1.4. Healthcare

1.2.4.2.1.5. Enterprise

1.2.4.2.2. VR Applications

1.2.4.2.2.1. Commercial

1.2.4.2.2.2. Consumer

1.2.4.2.2.3. Aerospace and Defense

1.2.4.2.2.4. Healthcare

1.2.4.2.2.5. Enterprise

1.2.5. Automotive AR and VR Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive AR and VR ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Device Type

4.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Device Type

4.2. AR Device

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.3. Head Mounted Display (HMD)

4.2.4. Head Up Display (HUD)

4.3. VR Devices

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.3. Head Mounted Display

4.2.4. Gesture Control Devices

4.2.5. Projection Based Device

CHAPTER 5. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Component

5.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Application

6.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Application

6.2. AR Applications

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.3. Commercial

6.2.4. Consumer

6.2.5. Aerospace and Defense

6.2.6. Healthcare

6.2.7. Enterprise

6.3. VR Applications

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.3. Commercial

6.3.4. Consumer

6.3.5. Aerospace and Defense

6.3.6. Healthcare

6.3.7. Enterprise

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Microsoft Corp.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Continental AG

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Volkswagen AG

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Unity Technologies ApS

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Visteon Corp.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Hyundai Motor Group

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. HTC Corp.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. DAQRI

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

