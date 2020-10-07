Automotive AR and VR Market Expected to Grow around US$ 55,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive AR and VR market expected to CAGR of 77%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 55,000 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive AR and VR market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive AR and VR market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive AR and VR market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive AR and VR market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive AR and VR market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Unity Technologies ApS, Visteon Corp., Hyundai Motor Group, HTC Corp., DAQRI, WayRay AG, and other.
Market segmentation
Automotive AR and VR Market By Device Type
AR Device
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- Head Up Display (HUD)
VR Devices
- Head Mounted Display
- Gesture Control Devices
- Projection Based Device
Automotive AR and VR Market By Component
Hardware
Software
Automotive AR and VR Market By Application
AR Applications
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Enterprise
VR Applications
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Enterprise
Automotive AR and VR Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
