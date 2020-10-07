Plasma Therapy Market Size to Cross around US$ 400 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Plasma Therapy market expected to CAGR of 15%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 400 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Plasma Therapy market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Plasma Therapy market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Plasma Therapy market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Plasma Therapy market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Plasma Therapy market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

such Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Cambryn Biologics LLC, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, CSL Ltd, China Biologic Products, Inc., BioLife Plasma Services, LFB S.A., and Grifols International S.A. and Others.

Market segmentation

Plasma Therapy Market By Source

Allogenic

Autologous

Plasma Therapy Market By Type

Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

Leukocyte-Rich Prp

Pure Prp

Plasma Therapy Market By Application

Orthopaedics

Arthiritis

Bone Repair and Regeneration

Chronic Tendinitis

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Dermatology

Androgenic Alopecia

Plastic Surgery

Dental

Nerve Injury

Others

Plasma Therapy Market By End USer

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Plasma Therapy Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Plasma Therapy

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Plasma Therapy Market By Source

1.2.2.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Source (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share By Source in 2019

1.2.2.3. Allogenic

1.2.2.4. Autologous

1.2.3. Plasma Therapy Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

1.2.3.1.2. Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

1.2.3.1.3. Leukocyte-Rich Prp

1.2.3.1.4. Pure Prp

1.2.4. Plasma Therapy Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Orthopaedics

1.2.4.2.1. Arthiritis

1.2.4.2.2. Bone Repair and Regeneration

1.2.4.2.3. Chronic Tendinitis

1.2.4.3. Cardiac Muscle Injury

1.2.4.4. Dermatology

1.2.4.4.1. Androgenic Alopecia

1.2.4.4.2. Plastic Surgery

1.2.4.4.3. Dental

1.2.4.5. Nerve Injury

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Plasma Therapy Market By End USer

1.2.5.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End USer (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. Hospitals and Clinics

1.2.5.3. Research Institutes

1.2.5.4. Others

1.2.6. Plasma Therapy Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Plasma Therapy Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY SOURCE

4.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Source

4.2. Allogenic

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Autologous

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Type

5.2. Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Leukocyte-Rich Prp

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Pure Prp

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By Application

6.2. Orthopaedics

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.3. Arthiritis

6.2.4. Bone Repair and Regeneration

6.2.5. Chronic Tendinitis

6.3. Cardiac Muscle Injury

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Dermatology

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.3. Androgenic Alopecia

6.4.4. Plastic Surgery

6.4.5. Dental

6.5. Nerve Injury

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY END USER

7.1. Global Plasma Therapy Revenue By End USer

7.2. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Research Institutes

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PLASMA THERAPY MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Plasma Therapy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Source, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End USer, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Cambryn Biologics LLC

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Kedrion S.p.A.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Octapharma

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. CSL Ltd

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. China Biologic Products, Inc.

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. BioLife Plasma Services

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. LFB S.A.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Grifols International S.A.

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Others

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

