Fluorochemicals Market to Garner US$ 30,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Fluorochemicals market expected to CAGR of 4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 30,000 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Fluorochemicals market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Fluorochemicals market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Fluorochemicals market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Fluorochemicals market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Fluorochemicals market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Daikin Industries, Ltd., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation., Kureha Corporation, Solvay SA, Pelchem SOC Ltd., The 3M Company and others.
Market segmentation
Fluorochemicals Market By Type
Fluorocarbons
- HFC
- HCFC
- HFO
Fluoropolymers
- PTFE
- PVDE
- PCTFE
- FEP
Fluoroelastomers
- Inorganics & Specialties
- Elemental Fluorine
- Fluoropolymer Additives
Fluorochemicals Market By Application
- Refrigeration
- Blowing Agent
- Tubing
- Films
- Aluminum Production
- Paint Strippers
Fluorochemicals Market By End-Use Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Construction
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial Equipment
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Processing
Fluorochemicals Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Fluorochemicals
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Fluorochemicals Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Fluorocarbons
1.2.2.3.1. HFC
1.2.2.3.2. HCFC
1.2.2.3.3. HFO
1.2.2.4. Fluoropolymers
1.2.2.4.1. PTFE
1.2.2.4.2. PVDE
1.2.2.4.3. PCTFE
1.2.2.4.4. FEP
1.2.2.5. Fluoroelastomers
1.2.2.5.1. Inorganics & Specialties
1.2.2.5.2. Elemental Fluorine
1.2.2.5.3. Fluoropolymer Additives
1.2.3. Fluorochemicals Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Refrigeration
1.2.3.2.2. Blowing Agent
1.2.3.2.3. Tubing
1.2.3.2.4. Films
1.2.3.2.5. Aluminum Production
1.2.3.2.6. Paint Strippers
1.2.4. Fluorochemicals Market By End-Use Industry
1.2.4.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Use Industry(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share By End-Use Industry in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Electrical & Electronics
1.2.4.2.2. Automotive & Transportation
1.2.4.2.3. Construction
1.2.4.2.4. Consumer Goods
1.2.4.2.5. Industrial Equipment
1.2.4.2.6. Pharmaceuticals
1.2.4.2.7. Chemical Processing
1.2.5. Fluorochemicals Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING FLUOROCHEMICALS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Fluorochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By Type
4.2. Fluorocarbons
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.3. HFC
4.2.4. HCFC
4.2.5. HFO
4.3. Fluoropolymers
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.3. PTFE
4.3.4. PVDE
4.3.5. PCTFE
4.3.6. FEP
4.4. Fluoroelastomers
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.3. Inorganics & Specialties
4.4.4. Elemental Fluorine
4.4.5. Fluoropolymer Additives
CHAPTER 5. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By Application
5.2. Refrigeration
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Blowing Agent
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Tubing
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Films
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Aluminum Production
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7. Paint Strippers
5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY
6.1. Global Fluorochemicals Revenue By End-Use Industry
6.2. Electrical & Electronics
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Automotive & Transportation
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Construction
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Consumer Goods
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Industrial Equipment
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7. Pharmaceuticals
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.8. Chemical Processing
6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FLUOROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Fluorochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. DuPont
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Arkema S.A.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Honeywell International, Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Halocarbon Products Corporation.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Kureha Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Solvay SA
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Pelchem SOC Ltd.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. The 3M Company
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
