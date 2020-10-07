Oil Storage Market Size Growing at a US$ 5.0 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Oil Storage market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 5.0 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Oil Storage Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Oil Storage market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Oil Storage in major regions globally.
The market report on the Oil Storage also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Oil Storage Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Oil Storage industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
ZCL Composites, Zepnotek Storage Tanks, Marquard & Bahls AG, LF Manufacturing, Columbian Steel Tank, Belco, and Palmer.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Open Top
- Fixed Roof
- Floating Roof
Market By Application
- Crude Oil
- Aviation Fuel
- Gasoline
- Middle Distillates
Market By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Oil Storage
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Oil Storage Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Oil Storage Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Open Top
1.2.2.2.2. Fixed Roof
1.2.2.2.3. Floating Roof
1.2.3. Oil Storage Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Food & Beverages
1.2.3.2. Crude Oil
1.2.3.3. Aviation Fuel
1.2.3.4. Gasoline
1.2.3.5. Middle Distillates
1.2.4. Oil Storage Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. North America Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.3. Europe Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. OIL STORAGE MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Product
4.2. Open Top
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Fixed Roof
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Floating Roof
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. OIL STORAGE MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application
5.2. Crude Oil
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Aviation Fuel
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Gasoline
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Middle Distillates
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA OIL STORAGE MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2. North America Oil Storage Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Oil Storage Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE OIL STORAGE MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Oil Storage Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC OIL STORAGE MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA OIL STORAGE MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Oil Storage Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA OIL STORAGE MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Oil Storage Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East& Africa Oil Storage Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. ZCL Composites
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Zepnotek Storage Tanks
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Marquard & Bahls AG
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. LF Manufacturing
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Columbian Steel Tank
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Belco
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. Palmer
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Others
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
