Sterilization Equipment Market Value is Set to Register More than US$ 16,400 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Sterilization Equipment market will register a 9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 16,400 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Sterilization Equipment market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Sterilization Equipment in major regions globally.

The market report on the Sterilization Equipment also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Sterilization Equipment Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Sterilization Equipment industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

3M, STERIS plc., Getinge AB, Andersen Products, Inc., Belimed, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., MATACHANA GROUP, PRIMUS Sterilizer Company, L.L.C., Cosmed Group, TSO3 and others.

Market Segmentation

Sterilization Equipment Market By Product

Heat sterilizers

Depyrogenation Oven

Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services

Low-temperature sterilizers

Ethylene oxide sterilizers

Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers

Others

Sterile membrane filters

Radiation sterilization devices

Electron beams

Gamma rays

Others

Consumables & accessories

Sterilization Equipment Market By End-Use

Hospitals & clinics

Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Sterilization Equipment Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Sterilization Equipment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Sterilization Equipment Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Heat sterilizers

1.2.2.2.1.1. Depyrogenation Oven

1.2.2.2.1.2. Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services

1.2.2.2.2. Low-temperature sterilizers

1.2.2.2.2.1. Ethylene oxide sterilizers

1.2.2.2.2.2. Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers

1.2.2.2.2.3. Others

1.2.2.2.3. Sterile membrane filters

1.2.2.2.4. Radiation sterilization devices

1.2.2.2.4.1. Electron beams

1.2.2.2.4.2. Gamma rays

1.2.2.2.4.3. Others

1.2.2.2.5. Consumables & accessories

1.2.3. Sterilization Equipment Market By End-Use

1.2.3.1. Hospitals & clinics

1.2.3.2. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies

1.2.3.3. Medical device companies

1.2.3.4. Food & Beverage Industry

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Sterilization Equipment Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4. Sterilization Equipment MARKET By Product

4.2. Heat sterilizers

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.3. Depyrogenation Oven

4.2.4. Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services

4.3. Low-temperature sterilizers

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.3. Ethylene oxide sterilizers

4.3.4. Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers

4.3.5. Others

4.4. Sterile membrane filters

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Radiation sterilization devices

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.3. Electron beams

4.5.4. Gamma rays

4.5.5. Others

4.6. Consumables & accessories

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Sterilization Equipment MARKET By End-Use

5.2. Hospitals & clinics

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Medical device companies

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Food & Beverage Industry

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. 3M

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. STERIS plc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Getinge AB

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Andersen Products, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Belimed

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. MATACHANA GROUP

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. PRIMUS Sterilizer Company

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Cosmed Group

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

