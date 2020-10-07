Sterilization Equipment Market Value is Set to Register More than US$ 16,400 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Sterilization Equipment market will register a 9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 16,400 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Sterilization Equipment market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Sterilization Equipment in major regions globally.
The market report on the Sterilization Equipment also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Sterilization Equipment Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Sterilization Equipment industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
3M, STERIS plc., Getinge AB, Andersen Products, Inc., Belimed, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., MATACHANA GROUP, PRIMUS Sterilizer Company, L.L.C., Cosmed Group, TSO3 and others.
Market Segmentation
Sterilization Equipment Market By Product
Heat sterilizers
- Depyrogenation Oven
- Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services
Low-temperature sterilizers
- Ethylene oxide sterilizers
- Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers
- Others
Sterile membrane filters
Radiation sterilization devices
- Electron beams
- Gamma rays
- Others
Consumables & accessories
Sterilization Equipment Market By End-Use
- Hospitals & clinics
- Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies
- Medical device companies
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Others
Sterilization Equipment Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Sterilization Equipment
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Sterilization Equipment Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Heat sterilizers
1.2.2.2.1.1. Depyrogenation Oven
1.2.2.2.1.2. Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services
1.2.2.2.2. Low-temperature sterilizers
1.2.2.2.2.1. Ethylene oxide sterilizers
1.2.2.2.2.2. Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers
1.2.2.2.2.3. Others
1.2.2.2.3. Sterile membrane filters
1.2.2.2.4. Radiation sterilization devices
1.2.2.2.4.1. Electron beams
1.2.2.2.4.2. Gamma rays
1.2.2.2.4.3. Others
1.2.2.2.5. Consumables & accessories
1.2.3. Sterilization Equipment Market By End-Use
1.2.3.1. Hospitals & clinics
1.2.3.2. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies
1.2.3.3. Medical device companies
1.2.3.4. Food & Beverage Industry
1.2.3.5. Others
1.2.4. Sterilization Equipment Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.3. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Sterilization Equipment MARKET By Product
4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Product
4.2. Heat sterilizers
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.3. Depyrogenation Oven
4.2.4. Steam Autoclaves Pre-clinical services
4.3. Low-temperature sterilizers
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.3. Ethylene oxide sterilizers
4.3.4. Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers
4.3.5. Others
4.4. Sterile membrane filters
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Radiation sterilization devices
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.3. Electron beams
4.5.4. Gamma rays
4.5.5. Others
4.6. Consumables & accessories
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Sterilization Equipment MARKET By End-Use
5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End-Use
5.2. Hospitals & clinics
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Medical device companies
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Food & Beverage Industry
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Sterilization Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East& Africa Sterilization Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. 3M
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. STERIS plc.
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Getinge AB
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. Andersen Products, Inc.
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Belimed
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. MATACHANA GROUP
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. PRIMUS Sterilizer Company
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. Cosmed Group
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Others
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
