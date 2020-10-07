Green Technology and Sustainability Market is Expected to Grow US$ 43 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Green Technology and Sustainability market will register a 25% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 43 Bn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Green Technology and Sustainability in major regions globally.

The market report on the Green Technology and Sustainability also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Green Technology and Sustainability industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

IBM Corporation, Enablon France SA, CropX Inc., Enviance Inc., Hortau Inc., LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, General Electric, and Others.

Market Segmentation

Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Type

Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Digital Twin

Cyber Security

Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Application

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Forest Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Water Purification

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Others

Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Green Technology and Sustainability

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

1.2.2.2.2. Internet of Things

1.2.2.2.3. Cloud Computing

1.2.2.2.4. Blockchain

1.2.2.2.5. Digital Twin

1.2.2.2.6. Cyber Security

1.2.3. Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Carbon Footprint Management

1.2.3.2. Green Building

1.2.3.3. Forest Monitoring

1.2.3.4. Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

1.2.3.5. Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

1.2.3.6. Crop Monitoring

1.2.3.7. Water Purification

1.2.3.8. Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

1.2.3.9. Others

1.2.4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Internet of Things

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Cloud Computing

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Blockchain

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Digital Twin

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Cyber Security

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application

5.2. Carbon Footprint Management

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Green Building

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Forest Monitoring

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Crop Monitoring

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8. Water Purification

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9. Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Green Technology and Sustainability Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. IBM Corporation

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Enablon France SA

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. CropX Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Enviance Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Hortau Inc.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. LO3 Energy, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Oracle Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. General Electric

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Others

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

