Digital Oilfield Market Worth US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Digital Oilfield market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Digital Oilfield Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Digital Oilfield market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Digital Oilfield in major regions globally.
The market report on the Digital Oilfield also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Digital Oilfield Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Digital Oilfield industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Weatherford International plc, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Siemens AG, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and others
Market Segmentation
Digital Oilfield Market By Process
- Reservoir Optimization
- Drilling Optimization
- Production Optimization
- Others
Digital Oilfield Market By Solution
- Hardware solutions
- Software solutions
- Data storage solutions
Digital Oilfield Market By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
Digital Oilfield Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Digital Oilfield
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Digital Oilfield Market By Process
1.2.2.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Process in 2019
1.2.2.3. Reservoir Optimization
1.2.2.4. Drilling Optimization
1.2.2.5. Production Optimization
1.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Digital Oilfield Market By Solution
1.2.3.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Solution in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Hardware solutions
1.2.3.2.2. Software solutions
1.2.3.2.3. Data storage solutions
1.2.4. Digital Oilfield Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Onshore
1.2.4.2.2. Offshore
1.2.5. Digital Oilfield Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING DIGITAL OILFIELD ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY PROCESS
4.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Process
4.2. Reservoir Optimization
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Drilling Optimization
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Production Optimization
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY SOLUTION
5.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Solution
5.2. Hardware solutions
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Software solutions
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Data storage solutions
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Application
6.2. Onshore
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Offshore
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Weatherford International plc
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Schlumberger Limited
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Halliburton
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Baker Hughes Incorporated
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Siemens AG
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. National Oilwell Varco
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies Inc
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Rockwell Automation, Inc
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Emerson Electric Co
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
