Digital Oilfield Market Worth US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Digital Oilfield market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Digital Oilfield Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Digital Oilfield market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Digital Oilfield in major regions globally.

The market report on the Digital Oilfield also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Digital Oilfield Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Digital Oilfield industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Weatherford International plc, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Siemens AG, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and others

Market Segmentation

Digital Oilfield Market By Process

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Production Optimization

Others

Digital Oilfield Market By Solution

Hardware solutions

Software solutions

Data storage solutions

Digital Oilfield Market By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Digital Oilfield Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Digital Oilfield

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Digital Oilfield Market By Process

1.2.2.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Process in 2019

1.2.2.3. Reservoir Optimization

1.2.2.4. Drilling Optimization

1.2.2.5. Production Optimization

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Digital Oilfield Market By Solution

1.2.3.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Solution in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Hardware solutions

1.2.3.2.2. Software solutions

1.2.3.2.3. Data storage solutions

1.2.4. Digital Oilfield Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Onshore

1.2.4.2.2. Offshore

1.2.5. Digital Oilfield Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING DIGITAL OILFIELD ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Digital Oilfield Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY PROCESS

4.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Process

4.2. Reservoir Optimization

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Drilling Optimization

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Production Optimization

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY SOLUTION

5.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Solution

5.2. Hardware solutions

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Software solutions

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Data storage solutions

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Digital Oilfield Revenue By Application

6.2. Onshore

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Offshore

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Weatherford International plc

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Schlumberger Limited

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Halliburton

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Baker Hughes Incorporated

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Siemens AG

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. National Oilwell Varco

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies Inc

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Rockwell Automation, Inc

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Emerson Electric Co

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

