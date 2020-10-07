Value of Automotive Roof System Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2016 – 2026

“

key players to manufacture light weight vehicles. This in turn is expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. Changing lifestyle of people coupled with rising disposable income and demand for premium cars is anticipated to boost the global automotive roof system market. Growing market for MUV and SUV is also expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. A substantial amount of growth is expected in the aftermarket segment of global automotive roof top system market. High cost is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the growth of global automotive roof systems market.

Global Automotive Roof System Market Segmentation:

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of types as

Sunroof system

Panorama roof system

Multi-optional roof system

Roof system with solar technology

Light weight roof system.

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as

OEM

After-market

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as

Passenger cars Sedan cars Compact Executive SUV/MUV Luxury Sports Premium

Light commercial vehicles

The global automotive roof system market can also be segmented on the basis of

Hard-top roof system

Soft-top roof system Retractable roof systems Non-retractable roof systems



Global Automotive Roof System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global automotive roof system market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are expected to remain prominent in the global automotive roof system market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global automotive roof system market. The convertible cars market is expected to be dominant in North America and Europe. The market share of mid-range car in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive roof system market are:-

Webasto Group

Magna International Inc.

Valmet Automotive Inc.

Inteva Products, LLC

Covestro AG

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

