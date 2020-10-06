Demand Response Management System Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2027

The demand response management system (DRMS) allows utilities to control, monitor, schedule, and manage demand response programs. The growing adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by various agencies is driving the growth of the energy response management system market. Moreover, the rising need for centralized control and management in the electricity sector is further booming the growth of the demand response management system market.

Key Players:

ABB, Eaton Corporation Inc., Enel X, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

The growing adoption of a smart meter, integration of distributed energy resources, and increasing penetration with smart grid systems are some of the factors that are rising the adoption of the demand response management system, which propels the growth of the market. However, high cost and lack of awareness about this system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the demand response management system market. Furthermore, volatility in energy price, coupled with the increasing smart grid roll-outs, are expected to drive the growth of the demand response management system market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global demand response management system market is segmented on the basis of services, application, end-user. On the basis services the market is segmented as curtailment services, system integration and consulting services, managed services, support and maintenance. On the basis application the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.On the basis end-user the market is segmented as energy and power, manufacturing, agriculture, others.

Competitive scenario:

