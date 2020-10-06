Air Pillows Market Upcoming Business Threats and Opportunities till 2027 | Salazar Packaging, ACM Technologies, Inc., Star Boxes

The Global Air Pillows Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Salazar Packaging, Inc., ACM Technologies, Inc., Star Boxes, IPS Packaging, CS Packaging, Inc., Packpro, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Sealed Air, GBE Product Packaging Supplies, Air Sea Containers, Inc.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Air pillows are filled with air and sealed. These are used for cushioning and void filling, blocking and bracing in a wide range of shipping applications. Air pillows have excellent mechanical properties and are used to avoid damage to merchandise. It is the most preferred void-fill alternative since it fills the most void with a minimum storage. Air pillows are lightweight and thus reduce shipping charges and increase efficiency. These can be used during the shipment of fragile products such as mobile phones, laptops, glass, and ceramic products, cosmetics. These pillows are made from either recyclable or biodegradable materials and thus reduce environmental impact. The demand for air pillow is high owing to the rise in the packaging industry.

The market is highly fragmented. Sustainability-conscious consumers are creating pressure on retailers and packaging manufacturers to lessen the impact on the environment. Thus manufacturers are collaborating with researchers to create packaging products that cause minimal or no harm to the environment.

Market Trends:

Inflate-On-Demand Pillows Reduce Warehouse Space and Are Most Preferred

Market Drivers:

High Demand from E-Commerce Businesses for Efficient Packaging Products

Growing Demand from Packaging Industry for Low-Cost Packaging Solutions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Air Pillows Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the Air Pillows market on regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the Air Pillows market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Global Air Pillows Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the Air Pillows market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Air Pillows Market

Chapter 05 – Global Air Pillows Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Air Pillows Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Air Pillows market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Air Pillows Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Air Pillows Market

Chapter 09 – Global Air Pillows Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Air Pillows Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Air Pillows market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Air Pillows industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Air Pillows market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

