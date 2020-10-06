Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global dairy alternatives market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Others), Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheeses, Yogurts, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other dairy alternatives market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the best companies profiles in dairy alternatives market include;

Blue Diamond Growers

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

The Whitewaves Food Company

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

SunOpta, Inc.

Organic Valley

Daiya Food, Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Living Harvest Foods, Inc.

Other key market players

Increasing Demand for Value-added Products to Boost Growth

The global dairy alternatives market size is set to grow remarkably on account of the evolving dietary lifestyles of the masses. Additionally, people across the world are persistently following flexitarianism and veganism, which, in turn, would impact the market positively. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Others), Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheeses, Yogurts, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” As per the report, the Dairy Alternatives Market size is projected to reach USD 25.12 billion by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 12.07 billion in 2018.

Regional Analysis for Dairy Alternatives Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Dairy Alternatives Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Dairy Alternatives Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Dairy Alternatives Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

