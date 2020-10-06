Mushroom MarketSize, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global mushroom market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Mushroom Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, and Others), Form (Fresh Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, and Canned Mushroom), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other mushroom market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of best companies operating in the global mushroom market include;

• Monaghan Mushrooms

• Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

• Ecolink Baltic

• Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Highline Mushrooms

• Banken Champignons B.V.

• California Mushroom Farms Inc.

• Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

• Bonduelle

The global mushroom market is set to surge at a CAGR of 6.41% till 2026, with worldwide mushroom consumption slated to reach 20.84 million tons (MT) during the forecast period. Rising vegan population, especially in the developed countries, is expected to be the key driver of the global Mushroom Market growth in the forecast period.

According to the Vegan Society, veganism in the UK alone has increased by 350% since 2010. Reports released by the Canadian Government reveals that veganism has been gaining traction in the country since 2017. These changing dietary preferences can be understood in the context of unhealthy lifestyles including faulty food habits, increasing pollution levels, and erratic climate changes.

Regional Analysis for Mushroom Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Mushroom Market:

