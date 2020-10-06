Gluten Feed Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 |Archer Daniels Midland,Cargill Incorporated,Bunge

Latest research document on ‘Gluten Feed’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (United States),Cargill Incorporated (United States),Bunge Ltd. (United States),The RoquetteGroup (France),Ingredion Incorporated (United States),Tate & Lyle Plc (United Kingdom),Grain Processing Corporation (United States),Agrana Group (Austria) ,Commodity Specialists Company (United States),TereosSyral (France)

What isGluten Feed Market?

Gluten feed, a viable source of protein and energy, is obtained as the product during the manufacturing process of corn starch and corn syrups. There has been an increase in the demand for protein for animal feed. An upsurge in disposable income, an increasing number of global populations and urbanization are the major drivers in the growth of the gluten feed market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Corn, Wheat, Barley, Rye, Others (Triticale, Maize and Malt)), Application (Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Gluten Feed in Emerging Nations

Availability in Wide Types of Gluten Feed

Increasing Disposable Income and Preference for Healthy Meat and Livestock Products and Cost-Effectiveness of Gluten Feed Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Sensitivity to Gluten

Availability of Local Feed Alternatives in Various geographic Regions

Opportunities

Growth in Practice of Gluten Feed as a Substitute to Fishmeal in Aquaculture and Surging Demand for Protein-Rich Animal Feed

Rising Food Safety Concerns Increase in Animal Welfare Outlay

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

