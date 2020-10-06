Automotive Lightweight Material Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2027

A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Automotive Lightweight Material Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Alcoa Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Grupo Antolin

Lear Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International Inc.

Novelis Inc.

Thyssenkrupp AG

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive lightweight material market are stringent rules and regulations in regards to emission and fuel economy and an increase in government initiative towards reduction if vehicle weight. Further, the rising demand for these materials from developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight material market in the near future.

The lightweight materials are widely utilized in automobiles for reducing their weight and thereby increase their fuel efficiency and speed. These materials are the best suitable alternatives for heavy generic materials for building the frame of vehicles owing to their advantages such as low corrosion rate, enhanced strength, less material consumption, and improved handling. Replacement of traditional steel components with lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium alloys, high-strength steel (HSS), and polymer & carbon fiber composites are capable of reducing the vehicle weight and thereby support in decreasing fuel consumption.

The global automotive lightweight material market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and vehicle type. Based on material, the market is segmented as metals, composites, plastics, and elastomer. Based on application, the automotive lightweight material market is divided into exterior, powertrain, structural, interiors, and others. On basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

