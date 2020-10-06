Edutainment Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players DEVAR, EON Reality, Little Explorers, Plabo, Pororo Parks

The New Report “Edutainment Market” published by The Insight Partners, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Shifting dynamics and methodologies of education have paved the way for innovative teaching styles. Interactive ways for presenting learning has created more impacts in terms of imparting knowledge. Players offering edutainment based products have been focusing on providing highly advanced technologies that would enhance the gaming experiences and the edutainment centers such as museums, botanical gardens, science exhibitions, and zoos.

Increasing creative as well as innovations in the games, and the knowledge development through the medium of games is anticipated to drive the edutainment market globally. Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product and lack of awareness about the model are the major restraining factors in the edutainment market. Emergence of various AR/VR technologies in the edutainment sector is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the edutainment market.

Key vendors engaged in the Edutainment Market and covered in this report:

1.DEVAR

2.EON Reality, Inc.

3.Jam Origin ApS

4.Kidz Holding S.A.L

5.Legoland Discovery Center

6.Little Explorers

7.Mattel Play! Town

8.Plabo

9.Pororo Parks

10.Totter’s Otterville

The global edutainment market is segmented on the basis of gaming type, facility size, and source of revenue. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid. The edutainment market on the basis of the facility size is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.; 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.; 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.; and > 40,000 Sq. Ft. Based on source of revenue, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Edutainment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Edutainment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Edutainment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

