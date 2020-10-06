New Analysis of Payment Gateway Market along with Outlining the Present State of the Market 2027

Payment Gateway Services enable the merchants to accept payments online with Credit Cards or Debit Cards. It is the technology that links merchant website to its processing network and merchant account. Over the years, digital payment industry in India has witnessed several initiatives both by the government and merchants, in order to promote the growth of digital payments in India.

India Payment Gateway Market is expected to grow from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,708.1Mn in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2018 and 2025. The e-commerce industry is well aware that payment gateway is the most crucial factor for their success in the business as it provides safe, reliable, secure and swift payment to their customers to make online payments.

Payment Gateway Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPTE100000835/request-trial

The major vendors covered:

PayPal Holdings, Stripe, Inc., Adyen N.V., Inc., Amazon Pay, Square, Inc., Avangate, AsiaPay, Dwolla, Pagosonline, MyGate, CCBill, MercadoPago, and more…

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this Payment Gateway Market based on type, and organization size. By type the market is further segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPTE100000835/checkout/basic/single/monthly Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]