The Global 3D Printing Market size is projected to reach USD 35.9 Bn by 2026 from USD 10.5 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.54% during the forecast period.

AllTheResearch has added Latest Research Report on 3D Printing Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global 3D Printing Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall 3D Printing Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

Market Segmentation:

The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the 3D Printing market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the 3D Printing market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends molding the growth of the 3D Printing market

The segmentation of the 3D Printing market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the 3D Printing Market Report are

3D Systems

Arcam

Autodesk

Stratasys

ExOne

Hoganas

Optomec

Organavo

Ponoko

Voxeljet

. Based on type, report split into

Stereolithography

Selective laser sintering

Electron beam melting

Fused deposition modeling

Laminated object manufacturing

. Based on Application 3D Printing market is segmented into

Consumer products

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense

Education & research