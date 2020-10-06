The Global Cannabis Market size is projected to reach USD 41.9 Bn by 2026 from USD 10.4 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Cannabis Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Cannabis market. Cannabis Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

According to the Cannabis Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and Chinese Cannabis Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry

Major Key Contents Covered in Cannabis Market:

Introduction of Cannabiswith development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Cannabiswith analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Cannabismarket Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global and Chinese Cannabismarket Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis CannabisMarket with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Cannabismarket Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2020-2026 Market Forecast of Global CannabisMarket with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

CannabisMarket Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Then, the report explores the international major players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2019 market shares for each company.

After the basic information, the report sheds light on the production. Production plants, their capacities, global production, and revenue are studied. Also, the Cannabis Market Sales growth in various regions and R&D status are also covered.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Cannabis market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Cannabis Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Flower

Concentrates

Application:

Medical

Recreational

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

NuLeaf Naturals