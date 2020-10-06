Aerospace Adhesives Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow upto 5.2% of CAGR by 2026

The Global Aerospace Adhesives Market size is projected to reach USD 1224 Mn by 2026 from USD 811 Mn in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Aerospace Adhesives market.

The segmentation of the Aerospace Adhesives market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Aerospace Adhesives Market Report are

Airbus

Boeing

Bombardier

Embraer

Cessna Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace

Dassault Aviation

Airbus Helicopter

Bell Helicopter

AgustaWestland

GKN Aerospace

Spirit AeroSystems

Rolls Royce

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Triumph Aerostructures

Latecoere. Based on type, report split into

Water-Soluble Adhesive

Hot-Melt Adhesive

Solvent Based Adhesive

. Based on Application Aerospace Adhesives market is segmented into

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation