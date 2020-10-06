chlorinated polyvinyl chloride Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 9.5% CAGR| Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the COVID19 Impact

The Global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride Market size is projected to reach USD 4.69 Bn by 2026 from USD 2.23 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

chlorinated polyvinyl chloride Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Product Type:

Solvent method manufactured CPVC

Suspension polymerized CPVC

Gas-solid phase method manufactured CPVC

Application:

Sprinkler Piping

Industrial Heat Resistant Pipes

CTS Piping

Covering for Outdoor Air-Conditioning Piping

Drainage Joints

Others

Key Players:

US. Lubrizol

Tokuyama Sekisui Japan

Kaneka

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali

BASF Gemany

Elf Atochem