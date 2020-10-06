Newfangled Investigation of Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market along with Outlining the Present State of the Market 2027

Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

The integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern based monitoring is anticipated to fuel the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market growth. AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several SIEM service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing SIEM solutions with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive remarkable growth through the value chain of SIEM market. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market.

Major vendors covered:

AlienVault,DFLABS SPA,Fireeye, Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE),IBM Corporation,LogRhythm, Inc.,RSA Security LLC,SolarWinds Inc.,Splunk Inc.,TIBCO Software Inc.

China is anticipated to leads the Security Information and Event Management market across the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period. The Indian market for SIEM is growing with the highest growth rate. In terms of cyber-attacks, India accounts for the highest count of Ransomware cases. This is majorly because the country lags in terms of noteworthy awareness and security measures for cyber threat protection. However, in the coming years, the country is anticipated to strengthen its regulation for cyber security, subsequently contributing to the growth of the SIEM market during the forecast period. This bolsters the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market on the forecast period.

