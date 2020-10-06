Pin and Sleeve Device Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand with key players like ABB Ltd., Amphenol, Eaton

The research report by The Insight Partners, titled, “Pin and Sleeve Device Market”, offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, market opportunities, and competitive landscape. This study offers detailed insights for market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to understand the industry dynamics and determine strategic steps to gain a competitive advantage.

Pin and sleeve devices are high-current power sources which support insulate power from moisture, dirt, chemicals, and grime. These devices are designed and manufactured with high-quality components such as battery holders, RFI filters, solid brass pins, LED lighting connectors, and others. These highly secured devices protect the electrical connections in harsh environments. Pin and sleeve devices are utilized in several product ranges from metal-housed to high resistant plastic products.

The major driver considered for the pin and sleeve device market is rise in the demand for pin and sleeve devices, owing to growth in applications of sockets, connectors, plugs devices in commercial, residential, and industrial sector. Moreover, high durability, ease of installation, and safety measures based on the convenience of electrical connection also contribute to the growth of the pin and sleeve devices market.

The global pin and sleeve device market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user. Based on product type, the pin and sleeve device market is segmented as receptacle, connector, inlet, and plug. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric, F. Walther Electric Corporation, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, Meltric Corporation, Mennekes Electronik GmbH Co. KG., Schneider Electric

