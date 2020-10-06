Data Annotation Tools Market : Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The data annotation tools Market was valued at US$ 695.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6450.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.54% from 2020 to 2027.

The process of data annotation includes labeling of data which makes it usable for machine learning. Data annotation tools are an important tool for data scientists as they make use of the labeled data with machine learning algorithms. Data can be in any form such as images (from cars, phones, or medical instruments), text (in English, Spanish, Chinese, or any other language), audio and video. There are different types of annotation techniques like polygon annotation, semantic segmentation, bounding box annotation, landmark annotation, polylines annotation and 3D point cloud annotation. In house teams can label the data if it is a small set, but this can be time consuming. When data is huge outsourcing it to companies like Precise BPO Solution who can handle millions of annotations in a week could save time.

Get Sample Report of Data Annotation Tools Market Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011699/

Data Annotation Tools Market Companies Profiles

Appen Limited

CloudFactory Limited

Cogito

Deep Systems

Google LLC

Labelbox, Inc

LIGHTTAG

Tagtog Sp. z o.o.

PLAYMENT INC.

SCALE AI, INC.

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Data Annotation Tools Market Market – By Component

1.3.2 Data Annotation Tools Market Market – By End-User

1.3.3 Data Annotation Tools Market Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Annotation Tools Market Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.4. Expert Opinions

5. Data Annotation Tools Market Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Data Annotation Tools Market Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Data Annotation Tools Market – Global Market Overview

6.2. Data Annotation Tools Market – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

The report analyses factors affecting the Data Annotation Tools Market Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Data Annotation Tools Market Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Data Annotation Tools Market Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Data Annotation Tools Market Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Purchase a copy of Data Annotation Tools Market Market research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011699/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/