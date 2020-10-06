Identity Verification The Next Big Market for the Industry?

The identity verification market accounted to US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading region in geographic Identity Verification market, and it is expected to lose it position to Asia Pacific. Technological advancements, and high increasing digitization in the region is expected to drive the growth of identity verification in the region.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber security incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the prominent benefits of identity verification include real-time ID verification, extracting data directly from IDs without any friction, effective document authentication & verification, mitigate the risk of spoofing, and others. All these benefits and capabilities offered by identity verification provide long term benefits to enterprises. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

Rapidly modernizing security solutions in the coming years are expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the identity verification market in the near future. AI has proven to be extensively worthy for threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several identity verification service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing identity verification solutions with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive noteworthy growth through the value chain of identity verification market.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Acuant, Inc. Authenteq Gemalto N.V. (Thales group) Idemia Mitek systems, Inc. Experian information solutions, Inc. Jumio LexisNexis Onfido Trulioo.

The report analyses factors affecting the Identity Verification Market Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Identity Verification Market Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Identity Verification Market Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Identity Verification Market Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

