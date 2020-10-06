COVID-19 Impact on Testing Inspection and Certification Market Hit at 4.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 122730 million by 2025, from $ 102670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SGS Group, ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TUV SUD, Dekra Certification, TUV Rheinland, Eurofins Scientific, UL LLC, DNV, TUV Nord Group, BSI Group, SAI Global, Exova Group, Mistras Group

This study considers the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

In-House

Outsourced

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Consumer Product

Commodities

Industry

LFE

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) by Players

4 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SGS Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Product Offered

11.1.3 SGS Group Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SGS Group News

11.2 ALS Limited

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Product Offered

11.2.3 ALS Limited Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ALS Limited News

11.3 Bureau Veritas

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Product Offered

11.3.3 Bureau Veritas Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bureau Veritas News

11.4 Intertek

