LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Ground Coffee Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ground Coffee market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ground Coffee market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Ground Coffee market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Eight O’Clock Coffee, J.M. Smucker, Jacob Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Kraft Food, Starbucks, Ajinomoto General Foods, AMT coffee, Bewley’s, Caffe Nero, Coffee Beanery, Coffee Republic, Costa Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Graffeo Coffee Roasting, HACO, Industria Colombiana de Cafe, Luigi Lavazza, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, Mauro Demetrio, Meira, Melitta USA, Muffin Break, Paulig, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Strauss, Tchibo, Tim Hortons Market Segment by Product Type: Hot Drinks, Food and Suppliments, Other Market Segment by Application: Hot Drinks, Food and Suppliments, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ground Coffee market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ground Coffee market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ground Coffee industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ground Coffee market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ground Coffee market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ground Coffee market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ground Coffee Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ground Coffee Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coffee Eans

1.4.3 Packaged Coffee Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hot Drinks

1.5.3 Food and Suppliments

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ground Coffee Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ground Coffee Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ground Coffee, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ground Coffee Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ground Coffee Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ground Coffee Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Ground Coffee Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ground Coffee Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ground Coffee Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ground Coffee Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ground Coffee Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ground Coffee Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ground Coffee Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ground Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ground Coffee Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ground Coffee Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ground Coffee Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ground Coffee Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ground Coffee Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ground Coffee Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ground Coffee Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ground Coffee Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ground Coffee Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ground Coffee Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ground Coffee Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ground Coffee Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Ground Coffee Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Ground Coffee Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Ground Coffee Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Ground Coffee Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Ground Coffee Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Ground Coffee Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Ground Coffee Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Ground Coffee Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Ground Coffee Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Ground Coffee Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Ground Coffee Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Ground Coffee Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Ground Coffee Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ground Coffee Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Ground Coffee Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Ground Coffee Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Ground Coffee Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Ground Coffee Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Ground Coffee Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ground Coffee Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ground Coffee Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ground Coffee Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ground Coffee Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ground Coffee Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ground Coffee Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ground Coffee Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ground Coffee Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Coffee Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Eight O’Clock Coffee

12.1.1 Eight O’Clock Coffee Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eight O’Clock Coffee Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Eight O’Clock Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Eight O’Clock Coffee Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.1.5 Eight O’Clock Coffee Recent Development

12.2 J.M. Smucker

12.2.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

12.2.2 J.M. Smucker Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 J.M. Smucker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 J.M. Smucker Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.2.5 J.M. Smucker Recent Development

12.3 Jacob Douwe Egberts

12.3.1 Jacob Douwe Egberts Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jacob Douwe Egberts Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jacob Douwe Egberts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Jacob Douwe Egberts Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.3.5 Jacob Douwe Egberts Recent Development

12.4 Keurig Green Mountain

12.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Corporation Information

12.4.2 Keurig Green Mountain Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Keurig Green Mountain Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.4.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Development

12.5 Kraft Food

12.5.1 Kraft Food Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kraft Food Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kraft Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kraft Food Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.5.5 Kraft Food Recent Development

12.6 Starbucks

12.6.1 Starbucks Corporation Information

12.6.2 Starbucks Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Starbucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Starbucks Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.6.5 Starbucks Recent Development

12.7 Ajinomoto General Foods

12.7.1 Ajinomoto General Foods Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ajinomoto General Foods Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ajinomoto General Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ajinomoto General Foods Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.7.5 Ajinomoto General Foods Recent Development

12.8 AMT coffee

12.8.1 AMT coffee Corporation Information

12.8.2 AMT coffee Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 AMT coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 AMT coffee Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.8.5 AMT coffee Recent Development

12.9 Bewley’s

12.9.1 Bewley’s Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bewley’s Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Bewley’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Bewley’s Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.9.5 Bewley’s Recent Development

12.10 Caffe Nero

12.10.1 Caffe Nero Corporation Information

12.10.2 Caffe Nero Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Caffe Nero Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Caffe Nero Ground Coffee Products Offered

12.10.5 Caffe Nero Recent Development

12.12 Coffee Republic

12.12.1 Coffee Republic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Coffee Republic Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Coffee Republic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Coffee Republic Products Offered

12.12.5 Coffee Republic Recent Development

12.13 Costa Coffee

12.13.1 Costa Coffee Corporation Information

12.13.2 Costa Coffee Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Costa Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Costa Coffee Products Offered

12.13.5 Costa Coffee Recent Development

12.14 Dunkin’ Donuts

12.14.1 Dunkin’ Donuts Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dunkin’ Donuts Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Dunkin’ Donuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Dunkin’ Donuts Products Offered

12.14.5 Dunkin’ Donuts Recent Development

12.15 Graffeo Coffee Roasting

12.15.1 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Products Offered

12.15.5 Graffeo Coffee Roasting Recent Development

12.16 HACO

12.16.1 HACO Corporation Information

12.16.2 HACO Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 HACO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 HACO Products Offered

12.16.5 HACO Recent Development

12.17 Industria Colombiana de Cafe

12.17.1 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Corporation Information

12.17.2 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Products Offered

12.17.5 Industria Colombiana de Cafe Recent Development

12.18 Luigi Lavazza

12.18.1 Luigi Lavazza Corporation Information

12.18.2 Luigi Lavazza Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Luigi Lavazza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Luigi Lavazza Products Offered

12.18.5 Luigi Lavazza Recent Development

12.19 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

12.19.1 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Corporation Information

12.19.2 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Products Offered

12.19.5 Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Recent Development

12.20 Mauro Demetrio

12.20.1 Mauro Demetrio Corporation Information

12.20.2 Mauro Demetrio Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Mauro Demetrio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Mauro Demetrio Products Offered

12.20.5 Mauro Demetrio Recent Development

12.21 Meira

12.21.1 Meira Corporation Information

12.21.2 Meira Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Meira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Meira Products Offered

12.21.5 Meira Recent Development

12.22 Melitta USA

12.22.1 Melitta USA Corporation Information

12.22.2 Melitta USA Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Melitta USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Melitta USA Products Offered

12.22.5 Melitta USA Recent Development

12.23 Muffin Break

12.23.1 Muffin Break Corporation Information

12.23.2 Muffin Break Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Muffin Break Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Muffin Break Products Offered

12.23.5 Muffin Break Recent Development

12.24 Paulig

12.24.1 Paulig Corporation Information

12.24.2 Paulig Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Paulig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Paulig Products Offered

12.24.5 Paulig Recent Development

12.25 Peet’s Coffee & Tea

12.25.1 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Corporation Information

12.25.2 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Products Offered

12.25.5 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Recent Development

12.26 Strauss

12.26.1 Strauss Corporation Information

12.26.2 Strauss Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Strauss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Strauss Products Offered

12.26.5 Strauss Recent Development

12.27 Tchibo

12.27.1 Tchibo Corporation Information

12.27.2 Tchibo Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Tchibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Tchibo Products Offered

12.27.5 Tchibo Recent Development

12.28 Tim Hortons

12.28.1 Tim Hortons Corporation Information

12.28.2 Tim Hortons Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Tim Hortons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Tim Hortons Products Offered

12.28.5 Tim Hortons Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ground Coffee Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ground Coffee Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

