COVID-19 Impact on Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Rise at 10.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market is gaining traction due to the rising adoption of enterprise mobility services and rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9805.7 million by 2025, from $ 6557.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed Wi-Fi Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Aruba (HPE), Huawei, Ubiquiti, Ruckus Wireless (Arris), Mojo Networks, Comcast Business, Aerohive

This study considers the Managed Wi-Fi Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Product

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Wi-Fi Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Wi-Fi Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Wi-Fi Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Players

4 Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Aruba (HPE)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.2.3 Aruba (HPE) Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Aruba (HPE) News

11.3 Huawei

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.3.3 Huawei Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Huawei News

11.4 Ubiquiti

