Floor Grinding And Polishing Machine Market Key Manufacturers, Demands, Industry Share, Size, Status and Forecasts to 2025

Floor Grinding and Polishing Machine Market: Introduction

Floor grinding and polishing machine is a special purpose machine that is used to grind and polish marble, granite, terrazzo, concrete and other kinds of floors. This machine is extremely versatile and is suitable for coarse grinding, renovating, polishing and maintaining all types of marble, limestone, granite, terrazzo and concrete floors. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in construction activities which has resulted in further development of floor grinding and polishing machines. The primary function of a floor grinding machine is to remove materials from floor by abrasion and to expose the high surface quality of the floor i.e. to omit low surface roughness and produce high accuracy of dimension and shape.

Depending on end use customer needs and demands, floor grinding and polishing machines come in several different sizes and versions. Moreover, multi-functional grinding and polishing machines handle everything, i.e. from floor preparation to grinding and then fine polishing. Additionally, they can also perform a variety of other works such as glue and resin removal, smoothing foundation, floor cleansing and scratching ceramics. The machine has head forced planetary polishers and grinders that are very efficient, easy to handle and transport and suitable for small to medium size jobs. Large size head polishers and grinders come with a chain driven planetary system to increase the ease of maintenance on top and bottom of the machine base. The chain driven planetary system also helps in accessing the mechanics of the machine easily.

Floor grinding and polishing machines can be operated manually or through remote control. The remote controlled floor grinding and polishing machine is simple to operate and allows easy polishing and grinding with little effort. It also offers variable speed and adjustable working pressure along with a shock absorbent weight system that protects an operator from injury and stress. Floor grinding and polishing machines offer many unique features. One such feature is the hand held console, controlled by remote, which helps to work the machine in both backward and forward movements. Additionally, the machine also has a shock-absorbent ride-on seat with hand operation and foot rests. Moreover, for manual operations, the machine also has an adjustable handle on back with hand controls.

Floor Grinding and Polishing Machine: Market Dynamics

The demand for floor grinding and polishing machines is directly proportional to the increase in global construction industry. Today, in decorative concrete segment, the polished concrete is without a doubt the hottest market category. The industrial and commercial flooring communities are incorporating polished concrete as it is becoming a new standard where a combination of durability, aesthetics, reduced construction costs and less environmental impact is desired. Numerous large retailers such as Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe’s etc. have moved to polished concrete as the standard flooring material for both their new and existing stores. Moreover, popularity of polished concrete due to the many benefits of polished floors will lead to an increase in demand for floor grinding and polishing machines over the forecast period. It is estimated that the overall sales growth for floor grinding and polishing machines will remain positive.

Floor Grinding and Polishing Machine: Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the global floor grinding and polishing machine market is segmented into the following:

Marble

Concrete

Terrazzo

Others (natural stone, wood, granite etc.)

Based on mode of operation, the global floor grinding and polishing machine market is segmented into the following:

Remote Control

Manual Operated

Based on end use, the global floor grinding and polishing machine market is segmented into the following:

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector

Floor Grinding and Polishing Machine: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global polyesters fibers market include:

Bartell Global

HTC Group

National Flooring Equipment

EDCO

Klindex

ASL Machines

Achilli s.r.l.

Samich

Roll GmbH

DK Holdings Ltd

Shanghai Qiheng Machinery Co., Ltd

Xingyi Polishing