Micro And Nano PLC Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2025

Increasing awareness of automation in industrial processes, extensive adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity, and rising demand for compact solutions in automation are key factors influencing growth of the micro and nano PLC market. PLC stands for programmable logic control, an electronic device used to perform certain tasks. It is used in many industries for monitoring and control building systems in production processes, which are designed in such a way that each PLC performs a single set of tasks. Adoption of compact solutions and growing automation applications in buildings, high rises, and manufacturing industries drive the micro and nano PLC market.

Process automation industries are burgeoning due to the use of micro and nano PLCs, which provide economical solutions for necessary control needs in simple machines ranging from a simple control timing circuit to a relay replacement logic circuit. A nano PLC is palm sized and compact, and is equipped in construction structures to save panel space by 10 points. On the other hand, a micro PLC is big on features with a 15-128 I/O robust instruction set, and has considerable memory to allow more flexible programming.

Micro and nano PLC market growth relies on factors, such as conceptual approach with code generation, ease of programming, scalability, greater flexibility, small size of micro PLCs, and the emerging need for compact automation solutions. A micro and nano PLC integrated I/O is quick to understand, perfectly controllable, and an ideal choice for various applications in security systems, conveyor automation, and building and parking lobby lightning. With a range of PLCs available, the choice of selection depends on the specific application.

Automation growth rate increases with the increase of production in the manufacturing of vehicles and various electrical and electronic appliances. In order to reduce the production cost and ensure timely delivery of any product, time management and efficiency are crucial in production. These factors are forecasted to account for growth of the micro and nano PLC Market in industries. The North America region has a high growth rate owing to high demand for micro and Nano PLCs in the food and beverage industry and in waste water treatment. After North America, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapidly growing demand for automation due to the high rate of construction, rapid urbanization, and adoption of new technology, especially in China and India.

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Segmentation

The global micro and nano PLC market is segmented as follows:

By type:

Micro PLC

Nano PLC

By offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

By architecture:

Modular PLC

Fixed PLC

By industry:

Home & Building Automation

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Growing automation solutions and the advantages of using compact PLC models are forecasted to drive micro and nano PLC market growth. The micro and nano PLC market is forecasted to grow at a good pace in the near future due to their compatible size, increased rate of usage in homes and construction, and the necessity of automation in high raised buildings and parking lots. Low cost, reliability, and ease of controlling drive the micro and nano PLC market.

Automation is vastly useful in all industries, hence the market for compact PLCs is a lucrative one today. Effective usage of PLCs can help reduce man power and production cost, and increase efficiency – some of the key benefits of automation in industries. Rising adoption of security systems in buildings and energy saving through automation in which turn off lights in common areas, such as the lobby and parking space are expected to generate demand for micro and nano PLCs and hence, are forecasted to be major drivers for the micro and nano PLC market.

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include,

ABB Ltd.,

B&R Industrial Automation,

General Electric,

IDEC Corporation,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Omron Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Rockwell Automation Incorporation,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens AG.