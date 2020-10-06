Cement Grinding Aids Market Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends Forecasts Analysis, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Cement Grinding Aids market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Unisol
- Thermax Global
- PROQUICESA
- SIKA AG
- KMCO LLC
- MYK Schomburg
- Shalimar Tar Products
- Ecmas Group
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Shandong Tuotai Building Materials Technology
- Brief Description about Cement Grinding Aids market:
Cement grinding aid is a kind of chemical additive to improve the grinding effect and performance of cement.
Cement grinding aid can greatly reduce the phenomenon of electrostatic adsorption in the grinding process, and can reduce the tendency of super fine particles formed in the grinding process to coalesce again.
The cement grinding aid can also significantly improve the fluidity of cement, improve the grinding effect of the mill and the powder selecting efficiency of the powder selecting machine, so as to reduce the energy consumption of the powder grinding.
The cement produced by grinding aid has a low tendency of compaction and coalescing, which is conducive to the loading and unloading of cement, and can reduce the phenomenon of hanging walls in cement storage.
As a kind of chemical additive, grinding aid can improve the distribution of cement particles and stimulate the hydration force, so as to improve the early and late strength of cement.
By the product type, the Cement Grinding Aids market is primarily split into:
- Powder (Solid)
- Liquid
- By the end users/application, Cement Grinding Aids market report covers the following segments:
- Blended Cement
- Hydraulic Cement
- Portland Cement
- Others
The key regions covered in the Cement Grinding Aids market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Cement Grinding Aids Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cement Grinding Aids
1.2 Cement Grinding Aids Segment by Type
1.3 Cement Grinding Aids Segment by Application
1.4 Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Cement Grinding Aids Industry
1.6 Cement Grinding Aids Market Trends
2 Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cement Grinding Aids Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Cement Grinding Aids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cement Grinding Aids Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Cement Grinding Aids Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Cement Grinding Aids Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cement Grinding Aids Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Cement Grinding Aids Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Cement Grinding Aids Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Cement Grinding Aids Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Cement Grinding Aids Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Cement Grinding Aids Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Cement Grinding Aids Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Cement Grinding Aids Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Cement Grinding Aids Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Cement Grinding Aids Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Cement Grinding Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cement Grinding Aids Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Cement Grinding Aids Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Cement Grinding Aids Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Cement Grinding Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cement Grinding Aids Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Cement Grinding Aids Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cement Grinding Aids Business
7 Cement Grinding Aids Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cement Grinding Aids Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Cement Grinding Aids Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Cement Grinding Aids Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Cement Grinding Aids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Cement Grinding Aids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Cement Grinding Aids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Cement Grinding Aids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Cement Grinding Aids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
