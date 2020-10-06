Global Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 6.4% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2020-2023

Innovation in e-motorcycle with rim motor to gain traction in the market. Finland-based RMK Vehicle is developing an e-motorcycle named E2 of which the rear wheel itself is an electric motor. The integrated electric motor has been designed into the frame of the rim. Motorcycle rim frames are larger and can be designed to produce higher power. Our Research analysts have predicted that the Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Bosch, Elaphe, GEM motors, QS MOTOR

Easier maintenance of in-wheel motor when compared with mid-drive motorIn-wheel motors have all components fitted in the small motor that is fitted at the hub of the wheel, making them lightweight and less vulnerable to wear.

This allows in-wheel motors to run with lesser need for maintenance compared to mid-drive motors.

Generation of high heat and vibration challenges the growth of in-wheel motorsWheels experience maximum vibration and friction as they are in direct contact with the driving surface.

Hence, as in-wheel motors are fitted in the wheels, high vibration and heat also affect them significantly.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including GEM motors and QS MOTOR the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the easier maintenance of in-wheel motor when compared with mid-drive motor and the innovation in e-motorcycle with rim motor, will provide considerable growth opportunities to two-wheeler in-wheel motor manufactures.

Bosch, Elaphe, GEM motors, and QS MOTOR are some of the major companies covered in this report..

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

