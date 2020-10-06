Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Growth at CAGR of 10.99% during Forecast Period, New Analysis and Business prospect after Covid 19

Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Travel and Expense Management Software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.99% during the period 2020-2023

About Travel and Expense Management Software Market:

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) with travel and expense management software to trend in the market. AI in travel and expense software can reduce or even eliminate frauds by auditing the authenticity of the expense submitted by employees. One of the primary problems faced by enterprises is the increasing volume of travel and expense report submitted by the employees every year as it becomes difficult for the finance departments to audit these reports in detail. Using AI, enterprises can perform an automated policy check and audit trail and flag non-compliant employees. Our Research analysts have predicted that the travel and expense management software market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Certify, Chrome River Technologies, Expensify, Infor, SAP (Concur)

Market Segment of Travel and Expense Management Software Industry:

Market Overview

Increasing mobile workforce Owing to the growing adoption of technologies and enhanced connectivity among enterprises, mobile workforces are becoming a norm among enterprises in industries such as healthcare.

Employees such as sales representatives, pharmaceutical representatives, and merchandisers are examples of mobile workforces.

Growing threat to data security Cyberattacks by hackers and cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate.

The number of cyberattacks such as network attack by hackers is rising globally.

In this market, most of the vendors are offering SaaS-based travel and expense management solution, which is increasing the chances of network attacks.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the travel and expense management software market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Infor and SAP (Concur) the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) with travel and expense management software and the increasing mobile workforce, will provide considerable growth opportunities to travel and expense management software manufactures.

Certify, Chrome River Technologies, Expensify, Infor, and SAP (Concur) are some of the major companies covered in this report..

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Travel and Expense Management Software Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Travel and Expense Management Software Market Report:

What will be the Travel and Expense Management Software Market growth rate of the Travel and Expense Management Software in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Travel and Expense Management Software?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Travel and Expense Management Software Market?

Who are the key vendors in Travel and Expense Management Software space?

What are the Travel and Expense Management Software Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Travel and Expense Management Software Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Travel and Expense Management Software Market?

In the end, the Travel and Expense Management Software Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Travel and Expense Management Software Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Travel and Expense Management Software Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Travel and Expense Management Software Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

