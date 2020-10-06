Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 5.88% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Electric Rice Cooker Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Electric Rice Cooker market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2020-2023

About Electric Rice Cooker Market:

Multifunctionality of electric rice cooker to drive growth in the market. Multifunctionality, portability, and power efficiency are the recent innovations in electric rice cookers. Vendors are also introducing models with rubber seals and locking mechanisms, which hold the lid tightly onto the crock for spill-free transportation. Our Research analysts have predicted that the electric rice cooker market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

ELECTROLUX, Koninklijke Philips, Newell Brands, Spectrum Brands

Market Segment of Electric Rice Cooker Industry:

Market Overview

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumizationThe vendors in the market are manufacturing products with add-on features and designs to differentiate themselves from other competitors.

Existing penetration of traditional cookers in developing countriesThe use of electric cookers is high in developed nations.

However, their penetration in residential areas of some of the developing markets such as APAC, Latin America, and Eastern Europe continues to be comparatively lower than that in developed markets.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the electric rice cooker market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Newell Brands and Spectrum Brands the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization and the multifunctionality of electric rice cooker, will provide considerable growth opportunities to electric rice cooker manufactures.

ELECTROLUX, Koninklijke Philips, Newell Brands, and Spectrum Brands are some of the major companies covered in this report.

In the end, the Electric Rice Cooker Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Electric Rice Cooker Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Electric Rice Cooker Industry covering all important parameters.

