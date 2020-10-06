Global Coatings Raw Materials Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 4.3% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Coatings Raw Materials Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Coatings Raw Materials market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2020-2023

About Coatings Raw Materials Market:

The increasing preference for water-based ink technology has been a major driving factor for the market’s growth. Coatings raw materials such as resins, solvents, pigment and fillers, and binders are used in the printing industry to make printing inks, especially black ink, which exhibits good dispersibility properties for plastic film and molding applications. The presence of these raw materials in printing inks improves smoothness, enhances gloss, and augments scratch resistance. Therefore, the growing production of printing inks will drive demand for coatings raw materials during the forecast period. Our Research market research analysts have predicted that the coatings raw materials market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Akzo Nobel, Arkema, BASF, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries

Market Segment of Coatings Raw Materials Industry:

Market Overview

Increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatingsAlkyd resins are polyester- based materials that are usually modified with oil or fatty acids.

Alkyd resins are used to manufacture protective coatings as they can significantly enhance the weathering properties to protective coating.

Stringent VOC regulationsVOC’s are chemicals that vaporize at room temperature to cause ground- level air pollution.

In countries such as US, stringent regulations are in place on the use of paints and coatings that harm the environment.

Such regulations in the use of VOC;’s will have a negative impact in the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the coatings raw materials market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The coatings raw materials market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors.

Factors such as the advances in water-based ink technology are supporting the market’s growth.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s Competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Summary of Coatings Raw Materials Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

In the end, the Coatings Raw Materials Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Coatings Raw Materials Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Coatings Raw Materials Industry covering all important parameters.

