Architectural Coatings Market – Future Need Assessment 2018 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Architectural Coatings Market

A recent market research report on the Architectural Coatings market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Architectural Coatings market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Architectural Coatings market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Architectural Coatings market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Architectural Coatings

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Architectural Coatings market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Architectural Coatings in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Architectural Coatings Market

The presented report dissects the Architectural Coatings market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The architectural coatings market report provides information on all the leading companies in the market. The report also provides SWOT analysis along with the dashboard view of the major players in the architectural coatings market. Key developments, market share, business strategies of each player in the architectural coatings market is offered in the report.

Increasing number of companies in the architectural coatings market are planning to expand themselves in regional markets through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. New product development is also one of the strategies of most of the key players in the architectural coatings market.

PPG Industries Inc. has launched advanced passive fire-protection coating known as PPG PITT-CHAR NX. The coating eliminate cracking and delamination risk during transportation, fabrication and construction.

AkzoNobel with a plan to combine its expertise with ingenious solutions of startup has launched Paint and Future Innovation Challenge. The company through the challenge aims to connect with startups and develop new technologies and product innovation in paints and coatings. The winner will be awarded a chance to enter into a joint development with AkzoNobel.

Nippon Paint along with Wiskind has launched a coil coating joint innovation center. The companies’ together plan to find new business opportunities and advancing technology development. They also plan to offer high value-added solutions to their clients in the construction sector.

With old Dow producing in more than 10 sectors, the new Dow is likely to focus on performance materials and coatings, packaging and specialty products. The performance materials and coatings in new Dow portfolio include consumer solutions and coatings & monomers.

Definition

Architectural coatings include paints, specialty coatings, sealers, and other coatings used to coat buildings and homes. These coatings are designated to provide protective and decorative layer on architecture in both exterior and interior applications. Most of the architectural coatings are typically applied using rollers, sprayers, brushes and other applications.

About the Report

The report on the architectural coatings market provides valuable insights and forecast on the market. The information on all the important factors influencing the growth in the architectural coatings market are also provided in the report. The objective of the report is to offer exclusive information on the architectural coatings market and help companies to plan strategies accordingly. The report on the architectural coatings market also offers information on the growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The architectural coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and formulation type. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments in order to offer clear picture on the growth of the architectural coatings market.

Based on the resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into Fluoropolymers, Acrylics, Metallic Additive, Urethanes, and others (epoxy, poly alkyds, and amines). On the basis of application the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on the formulation type, the architectural coatings market is further segmented into Water Bourne and Solvent Bourne.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the architectural coatings market also provide answers to some of the important questions.

Which is the most dominating region in the architectural coatings market?

What will be the volume share of water borne formulation in the architectural coatings market?

Which will be the top-selling product in the architectural coatings market

What is the revenue share of APEJ in the architectural coatings market?

Research Methodology

The forecast and key insights offered in the report on architectural coatings market are based on the unique research methodology. Both primary and secondary research has been done to provide correct data and insights on the architectural coatings market.

The information on the architectural coatings market has been obtained from various sources. The information collected is also cross-checked with valid data sources. Actionable insights on the architectural coatings market have been offered to help clients to take business decisions and plan successful business strategies.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Architectural Coatings market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Architectural Coatings market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Architectural Coatings market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

