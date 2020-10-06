Global GIS Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 11.8%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global GIS Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project GIS market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the period 2020-2023

AR plays a vital role in visualizing location data and extracting digital information using smartphones. The integration of an AR application with GIS helps in visualizing data of roads and footpaths associated with the vast network of water, electricity, and gas lines. The AR systems integrated with GIS can provide accuracy and stability by converting the traditional GIS data into AR displays based on physical views. AR uses an interface to visualize and can be easily installed on mobile platforms for delivering GIS data. Research analysts have predicted that the GIS market in the utility industry will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.

Autodesk Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Esri, HEXAGON, Pitney Bowes Inc.

Increased adoption of GIS solutions in the utility industry

The adoption of GIS in the utility industry is increasing, as it allows the industry to access the geospatial data and applications. GIS provides a better understanding and enables efficient utility operations.

The GIS solution enables the utility industry to create maps, organize and integrate location data of all points, visualize the scenarios, and extract and analyze actionable insights.

The threat from open-source GIS software

The high cost of GIS software has led to an increased demand for open-source GIS software in the market, especially in emerging countries. These countries consist of many SMEs, which require GIS services.

The SMEs do not have enough capital to invest in GIS technology, hence, they prefer open-source GIS software.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

