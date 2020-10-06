Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 5.83% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2020-2023

Globally, the prevalence of multiple sclerosis has increased due to genetic and environmental factors. Another reason which could be attributed to the increasing prevalence is the advances in diagnostic techniques in this therapy area. The prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and certain infections such as infectious mononucleosis also increases the risk of multiple sclerosis. In 2008, the global prevalence of multiple sclerosis was estimated to be 0.031%, which increased to 0.032% in 2013. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis in Europe is also high. High disease prevalence drives the demand for drugs, thereby driving the growth of the market. Research analysts have predicted that the multiple sclerosis drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.

Bayer AG, Biogen, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Sanofi

Strong drug pipeline

With the increase in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis, there is a high unmet need for a strong pipeline of disease-modifying drugs. Current drugs for multiple sclerosis slow down the disease progression, but in many patients’ responses to drugs are often variable and suboptimal.

Ongoing R&D for the development of new drugs has resulted in the development of a strong drug pipeline for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Therefore, the drug development initiatives by companies are expected to dive the market in the forecast period.

Side effects of multiple sclerosis drugs

The side effects associated with multiple sclerosis drugs can range from mild to serious. Therefore, side effects associated with these drugs can lead to low patient compliance and may hinder the growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

