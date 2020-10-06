Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Major Factors Driving the Industry | GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic Plc.

The Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 153.78 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 347.15 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rise in economy of these countries, the living standard of people is also increasing attributed to the increase in per capita income and spending capability, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in India and China are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. Japan has entered the era of the fastest growing geriatric population, the growing ageing population has led to the transformation of the medical systems. The advanced health transition is seen in the country and is increasingly putting pressure on the sustainability of its health systems. The rise in the geriatric population is responsible for the increasing the burden of the diseases in the region.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Welch Allyn

Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care)

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Masimo Corporation

