In-Car Infotainment Market to Garner US$ 23.1 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The In-Car Infotainment market expected to CAGR of 9.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 23.1 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the In-Car Infotainment market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the In-Car Infotainment market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the In-Car Infotainment market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for In-Car Infotainment market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global In-Car Infotainment market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Alpine Electronics (Japan), Clarion Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman International (United States), JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (United States), and others.
Market segmentation
Market By Installation Type
OEM
Aftermarket
Market By Component
Hardware
- Audio
- Display/Video
- Connectivity
- Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
Software
Market By Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of In-Car Infotainment
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. In-Car Infotainment Market By Installation Type
1.2.2.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Installation Type(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Installation Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. OEM
1.2.2.4. Aftermarket
1.2.3. In-Car Infotainment Market By Component
1.2.3.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Hardware
1.2.3.2.1.1. Audio
1.2.3.2.1.2. Display/Video
1.2.3.2.1.3. Connectivity
1.2.3.2.1.4. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
1.2.3.2.2. Software
1.2.4. In-Car Infotainment Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Passenger Cars
1.2.4.2.2. Commercial Vehicles
1.2.5. In-Car Infotainment Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING In-Car Infotainment ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Installation Type
4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Installation Type
4.2. OEM
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Aftermarket
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Component
5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Component
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Audio
5.2.4. Display/Video
5.2.5. Connectivity
5.2.6. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Application
6.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Application
6.2. Passenger Cars
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Alpine Electronics (Japan)
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Clarion Corporation
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Continental AG (Germany)
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland)
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Denso Corporation (Japan)
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Harman International (United States)
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Pioneer Corporation (Japan)
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Visteon Corporation (United States)
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
