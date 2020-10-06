In-Car Infotainment Market to Garner US$ 23.1 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The In-Car Infotainment market expected to CAGR of 9.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 23.1 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the In-Car Infotainment market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the In-Car Infotainment market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the In-Car Infotainment market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for In-Car Infotainment market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global In-Car Infotainment market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Alpine Electronics (Japan), Clarion Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman International (United States), JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (United States), and others.

Market segmentation

Market By Installation Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Market By Component

Hardware

Audio

Display/Video

Connectivity

Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))

Software

Market By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of In-Car Infotainment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. In-Car Infotainment Market By Installation Type

1.2.2.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Installation Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Installation Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. OEM

1.2.2.4. Aftermarket

1.2.3. In-Car Infotainment Market By Component

1.2.3.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Hardware

1.2.3.2.1.1. Audio

1.2.3.2.1.2. Display/Video

1.2.3.2.1.3. Connectivity

1.2.3.2.1.4. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))

1.2.3.2.2. Software

1.2.4. In-Car Infotainment Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Passenger Cars

1.2.4.2.2. Commercial Vehicles

1.2.5. In-Car Infotainment Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING In-Car Infotainment ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Installation Type

4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Installation Type

4.2. OEM

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Aftermarket

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Component

5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.3. Audio

5.2.4. Display/Video

5.2.5. Connectivity

5.2.6. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Application

6.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Application

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Alpine Electronics (Japan)

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Clarion Corporation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Continental AG (Germany)

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland)

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Denso Corporation (Japan)

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Harman International (United States)

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Pioneer Corporation (Japan)

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Visteon Corporation (United States)

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

