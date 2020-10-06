Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanical vacuum pumps that operate via rotary positive displacement. Pumping system consist of a housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially, and an inlet and outlet. Larger pumps may have additional impeller vanes.
Scope of the Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Report: This report focuses on the Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.2013 years ago, Busch is the world’s largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps. After Atlas Copco acquired Edwards in 2014 and acquired Oerlikon Leybold vacuum business in 2015. Atlas Copco has become the world’s largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps since 2014. The top four players of rotary vane vacuum pumps are Atlas Copco, Busch, Gardner Denver, Value Specializes, accounting for 44.40% of the total production in 2015.Rotary vane vacuum pumps have a wide range of applications. Semiconductor and electronic industry is the largest customers of rotary vane vacuum pumps, and it also witnesses the largest growth among all end-users. Due to growing consumption of smart phones and tablets, the global semiconductor industry is showing double digit growth and consequently, driving the growth of rotary vane vacuum pumps market.The worldwide market for Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2023, from 1060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
