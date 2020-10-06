Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanical vacuum pumps that operate via rotary positive displacement. Pumping system consist of a housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially, and an inlet and outlet. Larger pumps may have additional impeller vanes.

2013 years ago, Busch is the world's largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps. After Atlas Copco acquired Edwards in 2014 and acquired Oerlikon Leybold vacuum business in 2015. Atlas Copco has become the world's largest manufacturer of rotary vane vacuum pumps since 2014. The top four players of rotary vane vacuum pumps are Atlas Copco, Busch, Gardner Denver, Value Specializes, accounting for 44.40% of the total production in 2015.Rotary vane vacuum pumps have a wide range of applications. Semiconductor and electronic industry is the largest customers of rotary vane vacuum pumps, and it also witnesses the largest growth among all end-users. Due to growing consumption of smart phones and tablets, the global semiconductor industry is showing double digit growth and consequently, driving the growth of rotary vane vacuum pumps market.The worldwide market for Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2023, from 1060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Single Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Two Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Major Applications are as follows:

Semiconductor and Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Research

Food Industry

Machinery Industry