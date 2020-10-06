Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024
Global "Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market" Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market. The Report also calculate the market size, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market:
Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.
The research covers the current Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Report: This report focuses on the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Monoethylene glycol (MEG), which is mainly used in polyester industry, has an irreplaceable position in the chemical industry. Also, it can be used in antifreeze and coolants industry, chemical intermediates industry, heat transfer fluids industry and etc.Raw material of monoethylene glycol is ethylene oxide. Most monoethylene glycol manufacturers also produced raw material by themselves, which may reduce production cost greatly.The worldwide market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 29600 million US$ in 2023, from 24100 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
