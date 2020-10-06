Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

Dow

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

Monoethylene glycol (MEG), which is mainly used in polyester industry, has an irreplaceable position in the chemical industry. Also, it can be used in antifreeze and coolants industry, chemical intermediates industry, heat transfer fluids industry and etc. Raw material of monoethylene glycol is ethylene oxide. Most monoethylene glycol manufacturers also produced raw material by themselves, which may reduce production cost greatly.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates