Automotive Camera Market to Reach US$ 16 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Camera market expected to CAGR of 11%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 16 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Camera market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Camera market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Camera market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Camera market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Camera market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Panasonic Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Continental AG, Magna international, Autoliv Inc., Others.
Market segmentation
Automotive Camera Market By Type
Digital camera
Thermal camera
Infrared camera
Automotive Camera Market By View System
Single View System
Multi Camera System
Automotive Camera Market By Type of Vehicle
Passengers car
Commercial vehicles
Automotive Camera Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Camera
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Camera Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Digital camera
1.2.2.4. Thermal camera
1.2.2.5. Infrared camera
1.2.3. Automotive Camera Market By View System
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By View System (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share By View System in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Single View System
1.2.3.2.2. Multi Camera System
1.2.4. Automotive Camera Market By Type of Vehicle
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type of Vehicle(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share By Type of Vehicle in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Passengers car
1.2.4.2.2. Commercial vehicles
1.2.5. Automotive Camera Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive Camera ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Camera Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Camera Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Camera Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Camera Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Automotive Camera MARKET By Type
4.1. Global Automotive Camera Revenue By Type
4.2. Digital camera
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Thermal camera
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Infrared camera
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Automotive Camera MARKET By View System
5.1. Global Automotive Camera Revenue By View System
5.2. Single View System
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Multi Camera System
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Automotive Camera MARKET By Type of Vehicle
6.1. Global Automotive Camera Revenue By Type of Vehicle
6.2. Passengers car
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial vehicles
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Camera MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Camera MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Camera MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Camera MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Camera Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Camera Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By View System, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type of Vehicle, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Panasonic Corporation
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Garmin Ltd
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Continental AG
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Magna international
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Autoliv Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Others
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
