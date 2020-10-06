Cold Chain Logistics Market Predicted to Hit US$ 366.1 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Cold Chain Logistics market expected to CAGR of 7.2%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 366.1 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Cold Chain Logistics market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Cold Chain Logistics market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).

The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Cold Chain Logistics market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Cold Chain Logistics market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Cold Chain Logistics market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

AGRO Merchants Group LLC, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Preferred Freezer Services Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd, others

Market segmentation

Market By Service

Storage

Transportation

Value-added Services

Market By Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

Market By Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals (Includes Biopharma)

Bakery and Confectionary

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Other

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

