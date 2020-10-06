Third Party Logistic Market Expected to Grow US$ 1,754 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Third Party Logistic market expected to CAGR of 9.6%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 1,754 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Third Party Logistic market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Third Party Logistic market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Third Party Logistic market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Third Party Logistic market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Third Party Logistic market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH, NIPPON EXPRESS, FedEx, Burris Logistics, BDP International, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, LLC. and Others.

Market segmentation

Third Party Logistic Market By Transport Mode

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Third Party Logistic Market By Service

Domestic Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Dedicated Contract Carriage

International Transportation Management

Others

Third Party Logistic Market By End Use

Food & Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Healthcare

Retailing

Elements

Others

Third Party Logistic Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Third Party Logistic

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Third Party Logistic Market By Transport Mode

1.2.2.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Transport Mode(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By Transport Mode in 2019

1.2.2.3. Roadways

1.2.2.4. Airways

1.2.2.5. Railways

1.2.2.6. Waterways

1.2.3. Third Party Logistic Market By Service

1.2.3.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By Service in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Domestic Transportation Management

1.2.3.2.2. Warehousing & Distribution

1.2.3.2.3. Dedicated Contract Carriage

1.2.3.2.4. International Transportation Management

1.2.3.2.5. Others

1.2.4. Third Party Logistic Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Food & Groceries

1.2.4.2.2. Automotive

1.2.4.2.3. Technological

1.2.4.2.4. Healthcare

1.2.4.2.5. Retailing

1.2.4.2.6. Elements

1.2.4.2.7. Others

1.2.5. Third Party Logistic Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Third Party Logistic ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Third Party Logistic MARKET By Transport Mode

4.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By Transport Mode

4.2. Roadways

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Airways

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Railways

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Waterways

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Third Party Logistic MARKET By Service

5.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By Service

5.2. Domestic Transportation Management

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Warehousing & Distribution

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Dedicated Contract Carriage

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. International Transportation Management

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Third Party Logistic MARKET By End Use

6.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By End Use

6.2. Food & Groceries

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Technological

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Retailing

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Elements

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. DB Schenker

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. NIPPON EXPRESS

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. FedEx

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Burris Logistics

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. BDP International

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, LLC.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

