Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 58.4 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market expected to CAGR of 22.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 58.4 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Airbus (Netherlands), Amazon (United States), Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, JD.Com (China), and Others.
Market segmentation
Market By Application
Logistics
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Retail
Others
Market By Solution
Hardware
Software
Service
Market By Range
Short Range (< 20 km)
Long Range (> 20 km)
Market By Vehicle Type
Aerial Delivery Drones
Ground Delivery Bots
Self-driving trucks & bus
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Application
1.2.2.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.2.3. Logistics
1.2.2.4. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
1.2.2.5. Food & Beverages
1.2.2.6. Retail
1.2.2.7. Others
1.2.3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Solution
1.2.3.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Hardware
1.2.3.1.2. Software
1.2.3.1.3. Service
1.2.4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Range
1.2.4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Range (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Short Range (< 20 km)
1.2.4.3. Long Range (> 20 km)
1.2.5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Aerial Delivery Drones
1.2.5.3. Ground Delivery Bots
1.2.5.4. Self-driving trucks & bus
1.2.6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Application
4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Application
4.2. Logistics
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Food & Beverages
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Retail
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Solution
5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Solution
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Service
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Range
6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Range
6.2. Short Range (< 20 km)
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Long Range (> 20 km)
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Vehicle Type
7.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Vehicle Type
7.2. Aerial Delivery Drones
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Ground Delivery Bots
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Self-driving trucks & bus
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Airbus (Netherlands)
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Amazon (United States)
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Drone Delivery Canada
3.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Flytrex
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. JD.Com (China)
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Others
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
