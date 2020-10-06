Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 58.4 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market expected to CAGR of 22.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 58.4 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2105

The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market



Market participants

Airbus (Netherlands), Amazon (United States), Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, JD.Com (China), and Others.

Market segmentation

Market By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

Market By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Market By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

Market By Vehicle Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving trucks & bus

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.2.3. Logistics

1.2.2.4. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.2.2.5. Food & Beverages

1.2.2.6. Retail

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Solution

1.2.3.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Hardware

1.2.3.1.2. Software

1.2.3.1.3. Service

1.2.4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Range

1.2.4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Range (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Short Range (< 20 km)

1.2.4.3. Long Range (> 20 km)

1.2.5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. Aerial Delivery Drones

1.2.5.3. Ground Delivery Bots

1.2.5.4. Self-driving trucks & bus

1.2.6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Application

4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Application

4.2. Logistics

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Food & Beverages

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Retail

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Solution

5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Solution

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Service

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Range

6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Range

6.2. Short Range (< 20 km)

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Long Range (> 20 km)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Vehicle Type

7.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Vehicle Type

7.2. Aerial Delivery Drones

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Ground Delivery Bots

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Self-driving trucks & bus

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Airbus (Netherlands)

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Amazon (United States)

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Drone Delivery Canada

3.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Flytrex

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. JD.Com (China)

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Others

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2105

Contact us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com