Rolling Stock Market Value is Projected to Grow at a US$ 79.9 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Rolling Stock market expected to CAGR of 4.5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 79.9 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Rolling Stock market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Rolling Stock market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Rolling Stock market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Rolling Stock market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Rolling Stock market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Transportation, Trinity Rail Group, LLC, Alstom Transport, GE Transportation, Siemens Mobility, Hitachi Rail Systems, Stadler Rail AG, The Greenbrier Co., and Hyundai Rotem.

Market segmentation

Market By Product

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Wagon

Market By Type

Diesel

Electric

Market By Train Type

Rail Freight

Passenger Rail

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Rolling Stock

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Rolling Stock Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.3. Locomotive

1.2.2.4. Rapid Transit Vehicle

1.2.2.5. Wagon

1.2.3. Rolling Stock Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Diesel

1.2.3.2.2. Electric

1.2.4. Rolling Stock Market By Train Type

1.2.4.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Train Type(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Train Type in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Rail Freight

1.2.4.2.2. Passenger Rail

1.2.5. Rolling Stock Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Rolling Stock ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Rolling Stock MARKET By Product

4.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Product

4.2. Locomotive

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Rapid Transit Vehicle

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Wagon

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Rolling Stock MARKET By Type

5.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Type

5.2. Diesel

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Electric

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Rolling Stock MARKET By Train Type

6.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Train Type

6.2. Rail Freight

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Passenger Rail

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. CRRC Corporation Limited

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Bombardier Transportation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Trinity Rail Group, LLC

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Alstom Transport

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. GE Transportation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Siemens Mobility

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Hitachi Rail Systems

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Stadler Rail AG

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. The Greenbrier Co.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

