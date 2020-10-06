Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme, which is used for hydrolyzing alpha bonds of polysaccharides and increasing the yield of glucose and maltose.

Novozymes A/S

DuPont

Royal DSM N.V.

Puratos N.V.

North America was the largest market, accounting for 27,799.7 tons in 2015. High prevalence of bread processors including Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Nature's Own is expected to have a substantial impact on industry. In addition, new product launches in the frozen bread segment in the U.S. and Canada is likely to increase the usage of the enzymes over the next eight years. Europe alpha-amylase market revenue was USD 82.7 million in 2015. Sluggish growth of the food & beverage sector in light of increasing manufacturing expenditure in mature markets of Germany and UK is expected to have an adverse impact. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest volume gains at a CAGR of 5.9% in light of increasing manufacturing practices in bakery products amidst the regulatory support for foreign investments along with increasing consumption of bread products at the domestic level. Also, the increasing number of new product launches including frozen Malabar Parathas in India is expected to open new applications further over the next eight years. Major Classifications are as follows:

Fungi

Bacteria

Plant-based Major Applications are as follows:

Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts