Photomask Inspection Equipment Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Photomask Inspection Equipment is fab equipment that is used, before lithography, to inspect photomasks for defects during the production of semiconductor wafers. It is also used for R&D purposes. The increase in the application of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) in segments like consumer electronics, automobiles, and industries is prompting IC vendors to raise their production scales. This will compel the vendors to demand more Photomask Inspection Equipment to ensure maximum reliability of their offerings.

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

Carl Zeiss

The semiconductor market is shifting toward complex and miniaturized devices. Semiconductor device manufacturers need higher inspection sensitivity as they move toward lower node sizes (10nm and beyond). The migration will introduce complex structures and designs, as well as new materials. Broadly speaking, we believe there are three factors that affect sales of Mask Inspection Systems: (1) growth in the number of mask layers in tandem with the shift to finer process rules; (2) investment timing by leading-edge logic foundries (3) investment by mask shops.

